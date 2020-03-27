Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis C. Workman. View Sign Service Information Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave East Ellenton , FL 34222 (941)-722-6602 Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis Workman, 90, of Palmetto, FL., went to his eternal reward in Heaven on March 22, 2020. Lewis moved from Des Moines, Iowa, to Palmetto, Florida, in 2016. Services and visitation will be announced at a later date. Lewis graduated from Roosevelt High in1947 and Drake University in 1951 Lewis then worked as an actuary at Central Life Assurance Company in Des Moines from 1951 to 1989. He served as actuarial vice president of the company in the later years. While there, he wrote a mathematics textbook for the Association to use in its world-wide educational program. The textbook was a great success, and he wrote a second version for them a number of years later Lewis is survived by his wife of 60 years Sally; his two children: Diane Holt (Fred) of Cary, North Carolina, and Deborah Newby (Todd) of Palmetto, Florida; his daughter-in-law Joann Workman of Altoona, Iowa; his brother Bruce of Omaha, Nebraska; his cousin Phil Weber of Anacortes, Washington; two nieces; five grandchildren: Andrew Workman, Amy Holt, Heidi Miller (Nathaniel), Jill Pike (Adam), and Abigail Workman; and his ninth direct descendant, great-grandson Jedidiah Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ilah Workman and his son, Dr. Douglas Workman of Des Moines. His family will remember his kindness, positive attitude, constant smile, optimism, sense of humor, devotion to his wife, love of history, love of travel, and love of the Iowa State Fair. For the full version of his obituary, please see

Lewis Workman, 90, of Palmetto, FL., went to his eternal reward in Heaven on March 22, 2020. Lewis moved from Des Moines, Iowa, to Palmetto, Florida, in 2016. Services and visitation will be announced at a later date. Lewis graduated from Roosevelt High in1947 and Drake University in 1951 Lewis then worked as an actuary at Central Life Assurance Company in Des Moines from 1951 to 1989. He served as actuarial vice president of the company in the later years. While there, he wrote a mathematics textbook for the Association to use in its world-wide educational program. The textbook was a great success, and he wrote a second version for them a number of years later Lewis is survived by his wife of 60 years Sally; his two children: Diane Holt (Fred) of Cary, North Carolina, and Deborah Newby (Todd) of Palmetto, Florida; his daughter-in-law Joann Workman of Altoona, Iowa; his brother Bruce of Omaha, Nebraska; his cousin Phil Weber of Anacortes, Washington; two nieces; five grandchildren: Andrew Workman, Amy Holt, Heidi Miller (Nathaniel), Jill Pike (Adam), and Abigail Workman; and his ninth direct descendant, great-grandson Jedidiah Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ilah Workman and his son, Dr. Douglas Workman of Des Moines. His family will remember his kindness, positive attitude, constant smile, optimism, sense of humor, devotion to his wife, love of history, love of travel, and love of the Iowa State Fair. For the full version of his obituary, please see www.groover-funeral-home.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close