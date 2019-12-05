Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leyman Irvin Bott. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A. 5610 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-746-2111 Service 5:00 PM Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A. 5610 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton , FL 34209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leyman Irvin Bott, passed away on November 30th, 2019, following a long illness, at 91 years old. He was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio, to Irvin A. and Shela L. Bott on March 29, 1928, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Leyman attended The Ohio State University, studying metallurgy. Following college, he started Bott's Sohio Station in Strasburg, Ohio. He moved to Bradenton in 1962 and was involved in numerous business ventures in the area throughout his lifetime, most notably Bott's Chevron Station on Manatee Avenue and US 41. He was an avid fisherman, that loved being on his boat the "Little Bit". Blessed to be able to retire at fifty years old, he also enjoyed traveling the world for more than thirty-five years. He was also involved in multiple civic associations in Manatee County, including Honorary Boardmember and Past-President of the Hernando De Soto Historical Society, Honorary Boardmember of the South Florida Museum, 32 Degree Master Mason and Shriner, and helped organize the construction of the Cross at DeSoto Point. Leyman was instrumental in re-organizing Hernando DeSoto Historical Society in the 1980s and building the Spanish Manor that was named after him in 2011. The building served as the headquarters for the Society until its sale to the South Florida Museum in 2017. Leyman traveled to Barcarrota, Spain for many years helping to build a lasting relationship and close friendship with the town and its great citizens that he treasured. He also hosted multiple exchange students from Barcarrota over the years. Leyman is survived by his wife Mary Ann Bott, son Roger (Jan) Bott, Tommy Boltze, Beverly Landers, and sister Twila Levengood, grandson Daniel (Katalin) Bott, Josh Landers, Kristen (Matt) Steele, and great-grandson Leyman Daniel Bott. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Bott in 1994 and his son Randall Bott in 2013. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00pm to 5:00 pm on Friday December 6, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home Westview Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm after visitation on Friday December 6, 2019. In lieu flowers please make donations in the name of Leyman I. Bott to either the Hernando DeSoto Historical Society, Shriners, or Bishop Museum. Arrangments under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 5, 2019

