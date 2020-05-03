Lilla Hight Nash Lilla Hight Nash, 87 of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away suddenly on April 24, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC to Clarence and Elizabeth Hight and graduated from Falls Church High School after living in Montreal Canada for much of her teen years. During her high school years, Lilla was very active as the editor of her school newspaper, the captain of the cheerleading squad and a member of the National Honor Society. Lilla then went on to attend the College of William and Mary and ultimately earned her BA from the University of Maryland in 1990. While living in the Washington, DC area, Lilla met and married Bernard Nash and worked helping him run his masonry company for 30 years. In 2003 she and Bernie sought warmer climates and moved to Bluffton, (Sun City) South Carolina. There they found a community rich with friends and activities and that was the best time of her life. Lilla became an accomplished quilter and served as Secretary for the Sew What Club. She was also a proud member of The Carolinian's and loved her fellow Red Hat Society Ladies. Lilla's hand stitched pieces are true works of art. In addition to her many clubs and activities, Lilla also had a passion for travel and during her later years took she several Trans-Atlantic voyages on the Queen Mary. Those were very special memories and she loved the adventure. In 2018 Lilla moved to Lakewood Ranch, FL to be closer to her daughter, Sarah. It was a special time for both of them that will always be treasured. Lilla had an opportunity to make many new friendships and build new hobbies and interests. To quote her grandson, Danny "Rest in Peace you beautiful, smart, hilarious and loving individual. The world doesn't get many grandparents like you." Lilla is survived by her daughter, Sarah Lowry (Mark) of Bradenton, FL, her sister, Elizabeth Hutchinson-Sperry (Frank), of Punta Gorda, FL, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard L. Nash, her son, Barclay Adams Greene, her daughter, Carolyn Elizabeth Greene, and her brother, Clarence ("Bucky") Hight. Memorial Services will be held in the near future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store