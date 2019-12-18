Lillian Frances (Halpin) Beedenbender Lillian Frances (Halpin) Beedenbender died peacefully, November 15, 2019, in St Petersburg, FL, at the age of 82. Mom loved her family, including the furred, feathered and finned ones. Mom enjoyed handcrafts and collected stamps and other collectibles over the years. Mom was raised Roman Catholic and when to St Jean Baptist High School in Manhattan. Mom's faith was a major comfort to her. Survived by her daughter, Susan (St Pete) and her two sons, Paul (Tampa) and Michael (Tavares). Lillian was predeceased by her only sibling, Nora, in 2015 and husband, Walter R. Beedenbender, in 2003. Mass will be at Holy Cross in Palmetto, FL on December 18th, 2019.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 18, 2019