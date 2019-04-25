Lillian Glaser

Service Information
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL
34209
(941)-758-7788
Obituary
Lillian Glaser Lillian Glaser, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on April 18, 2019. She was born in Salyersville, Kentucky, moved to Michigan, and resided in Florida for 34 years. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Glaser; daughters, Kim Smock of Arizona, Christina Zurbrugg of Ohio; son, Robert Weirich of Parrish, Florida; grandchildren, Kristen, Brooke, Joshua, Justyn, Caroline, Carissa, Mary, Erika, and Brendan. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
