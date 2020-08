Lillian M. Long

July 25, 1936 - August 4, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Lillian M. Long, 84, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Lillian was born July 25, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Ralph and Elizabeth (Schneider) Leichty. She was a long time member of Braden River UMC, Bradenton, Florida. Her memberships included: Northwood VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Rossford Eagles #2322, and Moose Lodge #1072, Bradenton, Florida. Lillian is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Janice (Mark) Jones, Carolyn Morelli, Jennifer (Scott) Clark, Thomas Jones, Elizabeth Jones, David Leighty, Gerald (Veronica) Long Jr., Kathleen (Vern) Uricek, Carol (Neal) Webster, Loyd (Janet) Bartholomew, Gregory (Brenda) Long, Valerie Miller, Michael (Heather) McGuire; one sibling, Ralph Leighty and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Melvin and Raymond Leichty.





