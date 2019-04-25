Lillie M. Covington , retired educator with the Manatee County School board, servant and activist to the community, longtime dedicated member of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Charter member of Bradenton Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., FAMU Alumni Association, Board of Trustees of the Palmetto Youth Center and Democratic Women’s Club of Manatee County. In lieu of flowers, please send a tax deductible gift to Delta Research & Educational Foundation – Bradenton Alumnae or the . 86, of Palmetto, Fl, transitioned on April 20, 2019. Visitation is 6-8PM Friday, April 26, at Rogers Memorial United Methodist Church, 1100 15th St, East Bradenton, Fl. Services are 2PM Saturday, April 27, at St. Mary’s MB Church, 1006 First St, West Bradenton, Fl. Arrangements entrusted by Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 25, 2019