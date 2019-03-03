Linda C. Heeter

Linda C. Heeter Linda C. Heeter, passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in Monroe County, PA in 1945. Linda was a bartender at Tiptop Tavern. Linda was a loving person and wanted to save the world. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Milissa Heeter and three brothers, Kirk, Jim and Frank. Linda is survived by three children, Dannette, Lisa and Frank; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and two brothers, John and Charles. Services will be at a later date. Groover Funeral Home
