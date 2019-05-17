Linda Catherine Kubiak May 22, 1947 - May 12, 2019 Linda Catherine Kubiak, Born May 22, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away May 12, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. She leaves behind her loving Husband; William of 50 years, Two Sons; Kirk and Kevin and Daughter-in-Law Bernadette. Linda was an amazing woman and her memory will be celebrated Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon at the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, Florida 34203. Condolences may be made on line at www.manasotamemorial.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2019