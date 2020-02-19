Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Fleming. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Fleming December 19, 1950 February 11, 2020 Linda Fleming, 69, passed away at her home on February 11, 2020. She was born to Dorothy Showalter and Rubin Bigger in Knoxville, IL. She worked in the mental health field and as a Substance Abuse Counselor for many in years. She opened her own dog grooming business in 1990 in Metamora, IL. She and her husband bred and raised purebred show dogs and participated in American Kennel Club competitions throughout the Midwest. After moving to Bradenton, FL in 2002 she devoted her time to art becoming an accomplished doll maker, painter and sculptor. She is survived by her husband, Michael of Bradenton, FL, son, Ryan Miller of Leadville, MO, and step-son, Brian Fleming of Ontario, CA. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home

