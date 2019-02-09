Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gay (Parfitt) Genis. View Sign

Linda Gay (Parfitt) Genis, 72, of Ellenton, Fla., formerly of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, January 18, 2019 at Tide-well Hospice. Linda was born in Greensburg, PA the daughter of Webb and Norma (Parfitt) Armantrout. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Carl Armantrout and sister, Susan Shively-Moore. She is survived by niece, Lori (Glen) Neutzel and nephew, Mark (Susan) Dinkins and their children, Nicole and Megan Neutzel and Jake, Luke and Soren Dinkins. She is also survived by her loving partner, Ronald Kobyluck. Linda was involved in many community activities. She taught line dancing in Ridgewood Estates, volunteered at the Salvation Army and Angels At Work. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of her Life will be held in the Ridgewood Club House, February 10, 2019 and a Graveside Service will be held in Ohio at a later date. Donations may be made to the or Tidewell Hospice for whom the family is grateful for their care of Linda. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2019

