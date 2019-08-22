Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Heckman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Kendrick Heckman 11/25/38 08/18/2019 Linda Kendrick Heckman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend died peacefully on August 18, 2019 after a five-year battle with vascular dementia. She was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to Wilson Harper Kendrick and Hazel Elliott Kendrick. Linda was a graduate of Manatee High School in Bradenton, Florida and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Florida State University, where she was an active member of Kappa Delta sorority. In 1992, she earned a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Wake Forest University. The love of Linda's life was her husband of 30 years, Bob, who died at only 55 years of age. Their romance began in Atlanta where she taught at The Lovett School while Bob earned his PhD at Georgia Tech. They moved to Winston-Salem, NC in 1963. After 56 years in North Carolina, she considered herself unquestionably a "Tar Heel." Linda was a stay-at-home mom, an elementary teacher, and the Medical Programs Coordinator for the Forsyth County . She loved traveling on family vacations and to Bob's scientific conferences around the country and internationally. Following Bob's untimely death in 1993, Linda worked as the coordinator of student evaluations at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine but spent most of her time as a devoted grandmother (aka "Nandy") to her 6 grandchildren and at her farmhouse in Alleghany County, North Carolina. Linda was devoted to her community. She was an active member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem and Christ Episcopal Church in Sparta. She enjoyed many activities with her friends including the Junior League, and her bridge and garden clubs. Throughout her life, Linda's love of the outdoors never ceased and, even into her 70's, Linda enjoyed hiking at Stone Mountain, traveling abroad, and taking family vacations at her beloved Anna Maria Island. Most importantly, Linda's friendships, both in Winston-Salem and beyond, survived even her recent medical struggles, and her family will be forever grateful for all of their many kindnesses. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arthur Heckman. She is survived by her children, Robert Harper Heckman and wife, Kimberly of Greensboro, NC and Kendrick Heckman Anderson and husband, Carson of Davidson, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kate, Lilly and Maggie Heckman and Elliott, Connors and Wilson Anderson. Also surviving are her sister, Marilyn Kendrick Dean and brother-in-law, Robert Carlton Dean, two nephews, Carlton and Wilson, and their families. A memorial service will be conducted at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem on Friday, August 23rd at 2:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. A private interment service at St. Paul's Dalton Memorial Garden to follow at a later date. The family requests that any memorials be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Salem Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made through

