Linda Hunt Force Linda Hunt Force, age 80, of Atlanta, Georgia, died January 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on February 8, 2020, at 2pm at the Marietta Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Avenue, Marietta, GA, 30060. Ms. Force attended Florida State University and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1961 with a major in history. In 1975, she began work as a social work technician with the Cobb Country School System psychoeducational program. Attaining a school counseling degree in 1982 from Georgia State University, she continued service with the program until retirement in 2003. She was a long-time member of Central Presbyterian church serving in numerous volunteer activities. Ms. Force was born in 1939 to the late Frances and Lee Hunt in Bradenton, FL. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Shepard Force, her sister, Brenda Hunt Alcorn, her nephew, Todd Hunt, her children, William Parkhill Force and Leanne Force MacLeod, and their respective spouses, Renae Weber Force and Daniel Calhoun MacLeod, and her grandchildren, Joe and Anna Cate MacLeod, Natalie and Alexia Force. Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 19, 2020