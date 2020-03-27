Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kinney Kirchner Accatatta. View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Kinney Kirchner Accatatta Linda Kinney Kirchner Accatatta died at her home in Florida on March 24, 2020. Born on January 15, 1947 in Easton, PA, she had lived in Hunterdon County, NJ her whole life until moving to Perico Island, FL. In 2006, Mrs. Accatatta graduated from Delaware Valley Regional High School and went on to attend Mercer Hospital School of Nursing. She was an administrative assistant to the superintendent at Kingwood Township School District for 25 years before retiring in 2005. Prior to that, she worked at Agway Petroleum for 5 years in Flemington, NJ. She was a long-time member of the Frenchtown Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon for 6 years and as a member of the Presbyterian Women Society. She was also an affiliated member of Roser Memorial Community Church in Anna Maria, Florida. She was a member of the Holland Township Woman's Club. She was a girls' softball coach at Riegel Ridge and Assistant Scoutmaster of the Holland Township Boy Scouts. She worked on the Hunterdon County Election Board and was a member of the Newcomers Club of Holland and Vice President for 1 year in charge of programs. She delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years. In Florida she was involved with the community Book Club, Mahjongg Players, and the Game Night. She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Accatatta, who brought her happiness, laughter and good times; daughter, Dr. Michelle Jackson and husband, Brendan; 4 four grandsons; Bennett, Lyle, Van, and Nash of Bend, Oregon; son, Dr. Bob Kirchner and his wife, Paige; a grandson, Rye, and granddaughter, Zoe of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; two step-daughters, Janice Chemidlin and husband, Matthew; step-granddaughter, Angela and step-grandson, Scott of Montgomery, New Jersey; Annette Henderson and her husband, Michael; a step-granddaughter, Elizabeth and twin step-grandsons, James and Samuel also of Montgomery, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Doris (Peach) and Harry (Popcorn) Kinney. She enjoyed traveling overseas and throughout the United States. She was able to visit five continents during her travels. She especially liked to play bridge and Mahjongg and was an avid reader. All Services will be private for the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Frenchtown Presbyterian Church, PO Box 114, Frenchtown, NJ 08825. Condolences may be made to www.brown

Linda Kinney Kirchner Accatatta Linda Kinney Kirchner Accatatta died at her home in Florida on March 24, 2020. Born on January 15, 1947 in Easton, PA, she had lived in Hunterdon County, NJ her whole life until moving to Perico Island, FL. In 2006, Mrs. Accatatta graduated from Delaware Valley Regional High School and went on to attend Mercer Hospital School of Nursing. She was an administrative assistant to the superintendent at Kingwood Township School District for 25 years before retiring in 2005. Prior to that, she worked at Agway Petroleum for 5 years in Flemington, NJ. She was a long-time member of the Frenchtown Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon for 6 years and as a member of the Presbyterian Women Society. She was also an affiliated member of Roser Memorial Community Church in Anna Maria, Florida. She was a member of the Holland Township Woman's Club. She was a girls' softball coach at Riegel Ridge and Assistant Scoutmaster of the Holland Township Boy Scouts. She worked on the Hunterdon County Election Board and was a member of the Newcomers Club of Holland and Vice President for 1 year in charge of programs. She delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years. In Florida she was involved with the community Book Club, Mahjongg Players, and the Game Night. She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Accatatta, who brought her happiness, laughter and good times; daughter, Dr. Michelle Jackson and husband, Brendan; 4 four grandsons; Bennett, Lyle, Van, and Nash of Bend, Oregon; son, Dr. Bob Kirchner and his wife, Paige; a grandson, Rye, and granddaughter, Zoe of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; two step-daughters, Janice Chemidlin and husband, Matthew; step-granddaughter, Angela and step-grandson, Scott of Montgomery, New Jersey; Annette Henderson and her husband, Michael; a step-granddaughter, Elizabeth and twin step-grandsons, James and Samuel also of Montgomery, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Doris (Peach) and Harry (Popcorn) Kinney. She enjoyed traveling overseas and throughout the United States. She was able to visit five continents during her travels. She especially liked to play bridge and Mahjongg and was an avid reader. All Services will be private for the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Frenchtown Presbyterian Church, PO Box 114, Frenchtown, NJ 08825. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close