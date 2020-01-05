Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Dale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L Dale, 74, of Ellenton, died on Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 16, 1945 in Amsterdam, NY the daughter of Lloyd and Norma Lewis. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (David) Johnson, and Tonya (Matthew) Bloome, and grandchildren David Hutchinson, Devin Bloome, Danielle Bloome, and Trevor Johnson (Angela Reedy). She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E Dale, her parents, Lloyd and Norma Lewis, and brother, James Lewis. She married Roger Barnoski in 1962 and they had their two daughters, Tammy and Tonya. Linda relocated to Florida in 1966, where she met Daniel E Dale while they were both working for the Manatee County Sheriff's Department. They married in August of 1969, and were together for 43 years until his passing in 2013. Linda was a certified pharmacy technician and worked at Blake Hospital Pharmacy for 31 years until she retired in 2010. She was an avid supporter and was heavily involved with many wonderful philanthropic organizations. She first became involved with the Masonic brotherhood through her husband's extensive service to Palmetto Masonic Lodge #110 and The York Rite organizations. Linda was very involved with many of the Masonic Organizations including all of the York Rite, Scottish Rite, the Manatee Shrine Club, The Sahib Mariners, The Order of Quetzalcoatl, The Ladies Oriental Shrine Club, a long time Board member and Advisor to the DeMolay, and an honorary member of Manatee Masonic Lodge #31, as well as the Venice Masonic Lodge #301. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 1:00pm at the Manatee Masonic Lodge #31 located at 402 15th St E, Bradenton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Masonic Home in Tampa, in care of the Grand Lodge of Florida, PO Box 1020, Jacksonville, FL 32201-1020.

