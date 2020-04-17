Linda L. Scott Born in Melrose, MA. Relocated to Florida in 1978. She is survived by her life long partner, Jacinto Reyes, three daughters; Sherry Giguere - FL, Linda Giguere - TN, fur baby, Meschia Maria - FL, a son, Mark Dalesio - FL. She has four chosen grandchildren; VaShawn, Devin, Tatiyana, and Kanani. Linda worked in health care for several years, later pursued a career in cosmetology. During her retirement she enjoyed nature to its fullest, Linda took to photography and entered into contest. She placed 1st on many occasions. She was also an amazing poet but never pursued to have them published. Linda was a caring person and always tried to make others feel better. Linda will be cremated and scattering of her ashes at sea, will be done at a later time by her daughter, Sherry.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 17, 2020.