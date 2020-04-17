Linda L. Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Scott Born in Melrose, MA. Relocated to Florida in 1978. She is survived by her life long partner, Jacinto Reyes, three daughters; Sherry Giguere - FL, Linda Giguere - TN, fur baby, Meschia Maria - FL, a son, Mark Dalesio - FL. She has four chosen grandchildren; VaShawn, Devin, Tatiyana, and Kanani. Linda worked in health care for several years, later pursued a career in cosmetology. During her retirement she enjoyed nature to its fullest, Linda took to photography and entered into contest. She placed 1st on many occasions. She was also an amazing poet but never pursued to have them published. Linda was a caring person and always tried to make others feel better. Linda will be cremated and scattering of her ashes at sea, will be done at a later time by her daughter, Sherry.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved