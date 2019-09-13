Linda Lemon Hammar Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Linda Hammar-Canton, 79, of the Little East Fork Community, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Sally Lemon. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Alfred E. Hammar; three children, Alfred Hammar Jr., and his wife, Dian, Michael C. Hammar and his wife, Teresa, and Michelle Hammar and her husband, Alessandro Sabatelli; one brother, Michael McGlothlen and his wife, Mabel; a stepbrother, Kent Lemon and his wife, Eve; one stepsister, Dawn Lemon English and her husband, Richard; along with eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and multiple church family and friends. Linda worked in telecommunications for over 30 years and retired in 1993. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and baking. Linda had a love for butterflies and her maltese, Sophie. She loved her family and will be dearly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Grace Church in the Mountains with Reverend Joslyn Ogden Shaefer officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Churches Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to: Lake Logan Episcopal Center, 25 Wormy Chestnut Lane, Canton, NC 28716 or Grace Church in the Mountains Memory Garden, 394 N. Haywood Street, Waynesville, NC 28786. Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and more information is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com
