Linda M. Asman Linda M. Asman passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 due to complications from COPD, she was 63. Born in Bradenton, FL in 1955, she was the daughter of Floyd W. Asman and Aletha Pearson Asman and stepmother, Nancy Lemmon Asman. She was involved with the Girl Scouts in her youth, and volunteered with the Girl's Club in her teens. She graduated from Sarasota High School in 1973. She is survived by her brother, Gary; sister, Nicole; brother, Greg; sister-in-law, Chris and nephew, Ford. No Memorial or Funeral Service is planned. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 9, 2019