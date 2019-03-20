Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Linda Newfield Linda was 73 years old when she succumbed to cancer on March 09, 2019. This was an elegant, sophisticated, multi-talented beautiful lady. Born in Salem, MA. She spent her formative years in Gloucester, MA. She attended Gloucester High School and Chandler finishing school in Boston. On to New York City with progressive positions at Metropolitan Life and David Crystal, Inc. Moved to Washington, D.C. to work at Congressional Country Club as manager of their golf shop. Next position was Executive Assistant to the President of Computer Leasing Corporation. When Computer Leasing was purchased by The Greyhound Corp. she joined Consultants and Designers a federal government contractor where she me Arthur Newfield her future husband. When Arthur retired in 1990, she accepted a position as President of SIR Incorporated, a rival government contractor. After a five year stint at SIR, she retired at the age of fifty. Linda had always been an excellent chef and entertainer. She always wanted to own an upscale restaurant and be a chef. She moved to Waldoboro, ME. and opened a restaurant, 995 Main. It was hugely successful from day one. When her key associate died, Linda closed the restaurant. Linda retired a second time and moved to Bradenton, FL. where Arthur and Linda had bought a second home in 1990. She was a much beloved and admired person. She also served as a role model and mentor to many. The body is gone, the memories will be forever. there will be no Memorial Service. Contributions can be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc. of Bradenton, Florida.

