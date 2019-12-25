Linda Sue Orona Linda Sue Orona, 64, of Bradenton, FL passed away surrounded by family. Linda was born on March 20, 1955 to Juan and Mildred Marceleno in Altus Oklahoma. Linda was a member of the Sac and Fox Nation and held close to her family and roots. Linda was a kind, compassionate women, who never met a stranger and loved to spend time with her children and grand-children. Linda is survived by children; Angelina, Amado, and Patricia; grandchildren; Alyssa Chirinos, Antonio Chirinos, Emiliano Orona, Anissa Orona-Hernandez, and Aidan Orona-Hernandez; sibling;: Gloria Castillo, Tina Escobedo, Anna Guerrero, and Andrew Marceleno. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11-1PM, with a Service beginning at 1PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto, FL 34221.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 25, 2019