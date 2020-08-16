1/1
Linda Sue Petrovich
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Petrovich
March 6, 1956 - August 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Linda Sue Petrovich passed away on August 4th, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Linda's wonderful life will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and countless friends.
Linda is survived by her husband, Terry Allen Petrovich after 43 years of sharing their lives together. Linda is also survived by two beautiful daughters; Tamara and Miranda, four grandchildren; Sean, Michael, Ethan, and Olivia; two sisters and a brother, Cheryl, Florine, and Richard and a cat named Rusty.
Linda lived a life of kindness and friendship to many souls in this world. She loved working in service to others and brought joy to anyone that met her. Linda was born and grew up in Michigan but always felt at home with her family anywhere they lived, most recently, in Florida for the past 20 years.
She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 15, 2020
Linda and I were close friends she will truly be miss. Will always be thinking about her.
Eddie taylor
Friend
August 15, 2020
53 years of the truest friendship, I have ever experienced.
I will cherish that always. I will miss her for the rest of my life but I know she is still my bestest friend in heaven and always know that.
Her heart was huge, her smile beautiful. Her respect of others has none better! Her family love was so giving and loving.
Being a Mom to her daughters were best friends to each other.
Her love for a Terry was always strong and giving.
We can all remember all the good in her soul. But she’s been longest in my heart besides her family.
Rest In Peace til we meet again Linda. I love you still and always will.
Pam
Friend
August 15, 2020
I have never met a sweeter more gentle soul. Her memory will always be in are hearts that is for sure. Your Christmas Cards where the best! Sending all my love and condolences to her family.
Sarena and family
Friend
August 15, 2020
She is a amazing aunt. Amazing person. I love u and miss u so much.
Chrystal Danzak
Family
August 15, 2020
My mother was our angel on earth, now she is watching from above. My heart is broken. I will miss you every, until we meet again. I love you forever.
Tamara
Family
August 13, 2020
Linda was a kind, loving, precious, and protective big sister. She’ll always be missed and remembered by me and countless other people. I’m blessed to have had her as my sister!❤
Florine
Sister
August 12, 2020
She was a very sweet and happy ,good person. Always put a smile on your face. Love you sister,watch overall until we meet again.
Cheryl Stetz
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved