53 years of the truest friendship, I have ever experienced.

I will cherish that always. I will miss her for the rest of my life but I know she is still my bestest friend in heaven and always know that.

Her heart was huge, her smile beautiful. Her respect of others has none better! Her family love was so giving and loving.

Being a Mom to her daughters were best friends to each other.

Her love for a Terry was always strong and giving.

We can all remember all the good in her soul. But she’s been longest in my heart besides her family.

Rest In Peace til we meet again Linda. I love you still and always will.

Pam

Friend