Linda Sue Petrovich
March 6, 1956 - August 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Linda Sue Petrovich passed away on August 4th, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Linda's wonderful life will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and countless friends.
Linda is survived by her husband, Terry Allen Petrovich after 43 years of sharing their lives together. Linda is also survived by two beautiful daughters; Tamara and Miranda, four grandchildren; Sean, Michael, Ethan, and Olivia; two sisters and a brother, Cheryl, Florine, and Richard and a cat named Rusty.
Linda lived a life of kindness and friendship to many souls in this world. She loved working in service to others and brought joy to anyone that met her. Linda was born and grew up in Michigan but always felt at home with her family anywhere they lived, most recently, in Florida for the past 20 years.
She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.