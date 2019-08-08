Linda T. Poutre, 67, Bradenton, passed away August 6, 2019, Born in Fort Campbell, KY she moved to Florida in 1973 from CT and she attended Faith United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ed; son, Michael J.; daughter, Michelle; sisters, Nancy and Debbie and her grandson, Joey. Memorial Service will be 11:00AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 7215 1st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith United Methodist Church or Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019