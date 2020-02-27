Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindbergh P. Derington. View Sign Service Information Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church 833 Magellan Dr Bradenton , FL View Map Committal 11:30 AM Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lindbergh Phillip Derington went into the arms of God on February 24th, 2020, at Tidwell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in Kankakee, Illinois, to Susan Coash Derington and Lemanuel Derington on July 8th, 1927. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Berwyn Derington, and sisters, Leola Ratliff and Barbara McKven. Lindbergh is survived by his loving wife Margaret (Peggy) Derington, three sisters Helen (Robert) Klaiss of Bradley IL, Virginia Mignogna of Kankakee IL, Deanne Howard of Greenwood SC, and many nieces and nephews. Lindy grew up on a farm until the age of 18. After graduating from St. Ann's High School in 1948 in St. Ann's IL, he enlisted in the Air Force and became a Surgical Tech. Serving from 1946-1950, he was released with an Honorable Discharge. After leaving the service, Lindy married Betty Jarks in 1952 and started working for Exelon Electric Company in Chicago, IL. This is where Lindy worked for 33 years before retiring due to Betty's health. In 1982 Lindy packed up the wife and their dog and moved to Bradenton Fl, never once looking back. After Betty's passing, Lindy enjoyed travels with his friends and made many more friends along the way. He later married Naomi Dietz and moved to Heather Hills Mobil Park. After Naomi's passing, Lindy became involved in many local groups, such as Post 24, Moose Lodge, and Knight of Columbus. He also met his beloved wife, Peggy, in 2010, and she has been at his side ever since. He was very active in his beloved Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. He was an usher up until his health began to bother him. Lindy was great friends with Father Joe Connolly, his pastor, who used to kid him on how easy he made friends. I've never met a stranger, he would say, and that was a very true statement. His family and friends so loved him. He leaves behind three step-children, Sharon Wortman, Bradenton FL, Mark (Kelly) Briggs, Boston MA, and Scott (Stacie) Briggs of Bradenton, FL. Seven grandchildren, Kyle Wortman, Bradenton, FL, Ashley Wortman & Victor, Bradenton, FL, Steven (Tiffany) Briggs, Punta Gorda, FL, Eric (Grace) Briggs, Palmetto FL, Regan Briggs, Bradenton FL, Britnie Melton (Nick) Bradenton, FL, Dylan Melton (Angela), Bradenton, FL . 1 great-grandson, Garrett Jordan Briggs. Lindy was never blessed with children of his own, but he became beloved "Pops" to his grandchildren, who he was so proud of for their many accomplishments. Rest in peace, my Dear One. Many people will dearly miss his hugs and smiles. A visitation for Lindbergh will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. A funeral service will occur Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 833 Magellan Dr, Bradenton, FL 34243. Followed by a committal service occurring Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

