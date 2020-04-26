LINNADEE JOY HOOVER LINNADEE JOY HOOVER, 94, passed away on March 17, 2020 at 5:39 p.m. By her side were Scott and Carol Hoover whom she had lived with for the last four years in Charlotte, NC. She is preceeded in death by her loving husband, CLARENCE P. HOOVER, September 11, 1917 - March 1, 2008. She is survived by her three sons; Stephen L. Hoover (wife, P.J.), Mark G. Hoover (wife, Joyce) and Scott M. Hoover (wife, Carol). LINNADEE is also survived by her sister, Marlyn "Chick" Wall. LINNADEE is likewise survived by her grand-children and great-grand-children; Kim Benson (husband, Eric), Stephanie Hoover, Kristie Hoover (son, Brayden), Mark Jr. Hoover (wife, Jessica) daughter, Briannia, son, Ryan, Christopher Conlon (wife, Katelyn) daughters; Eleanor and Amelia, Matt Conlon (wife, Alicia) daughter, Audrey Conlon, Kevin Sullivan, sons; Kevin and Tyler, Brendan Sullivan (wife, Jennifer) son, Carson, Shawn Sullivan (deceased), daughter, Emily, son, Bryce. LINNADEE was interred March 25th, 2020 at BUSHNELL National Cemetery next to Clarence per her wishes. Due to the Corona Virus all Uniformed Services at Bushnell have been suspended. The immediate family will send invitations to all family members and friends to attend a Celebration of Life Memoriam, January -March timeframe 2021 in Bradenton, FL. Lynn enjoyed making friends and entertaining old aquaintances especially All of her friends in Palm Lake Estates. Lynn worked at Naval Research Laboratory for 25 yrs, where she was a Security Specialist and maintained close relationships with coworkers through out the years. She had many friends world wide especially "her friends across the pond". Lynn even kept close family ties with the four boys she babysat when she was a teenager (Ron, Jim, Phil and Dave). Donations to; Shriners and St. Judes.

