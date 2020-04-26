LINNADEE JOY HOOVER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LINNADEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINNADEE JOY HOOVER LINNADEE JOY HOOVER, 94, passed away on March 17, 2020 at 5:39 p.m. By her side were Scott and Carol Hoover whom she had lived with for the last four years in Charlotte, NC. She is preceeded in death by her loving husband, CLARENCE P. HOOVER, September 11, 1917 - March 1, 2008. She is survived by her three sons; Stephen L. Hoover (wife, P.J.), Mark G. Hoover (wife, Joyce) and Scott M. Hoover (wife, Carol). LINNADEE is also survived by her sister, Marlyn "Chick" Wall. LINNADEE is likewise survived by her grand-children and great-grand-children; Kim Benson (husband, Eric), Stephanie Hoover, Kristie Hoover (son, Brayden), Mark Jr. Hoover (wife, Jessica) daughter, Briannia, son, Ryan, Christopher Conlon (wife, Katelyn) daughters; Eleanor and Amelia, Matt Conlon (wife, Alicia) daughter, Audrey Conlon, Kevin Sullivan, sons; Kevin and Tyler, Brendan Sullivan (wife, Jennifer) son, Carson, Shawn Sullivan (deceased), daughter, Emily, son, Bryce. LINNADEE was interred March 25th, 2020 at BUSHNELL National Cemetery next to Clarence per her wishes. Due to the Corona Virus all Uniformed Services at Bushnell have been suspended. The immediate family will send invitations to all family members and friends to attend a Celebration of Life Memoriam, January -March timeframe 2021 in Bradenton, FL. Lynn enjoyed making friends and entertaining old aquaintances especially All of her friends in Palm Lake Estates. Lynn worked at Naval Research Laboratory for 25 yrs, where she was a Security Specialist and maintained close relationships with coworkers through out the years. She had many friends world wide especially "her friends across the pond". Lynn even kept close family ties with the four boys she babysat when she was a teenager (Ron, Jim, Phil and Dave). Donations to; Shriners and St. Judes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved