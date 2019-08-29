Send Flowers Obituary

Lionel Emmanuel Vincent Kalicharan was born March 6, 1943 in San Fernando, Trinidad to his parents Theophilus and Mildred Kalicharan. Chali and most know him worked for the local water and sewer authority; he moved the United States with his family in the 90's, he was a man who loved to lime, a beach lime, a birthday lime, a family line, "someone in town" lime, entertaining and socializing was one of his greatest gifts. Kali is survived by 7 brothers and 3 sisters, his wife Molly of 51 years, his children and their spouses, Terry, Brian, Denise & Bill, Allyson & Steve, Mark & Liz, Krystal & Norman; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Viewing will be 6-8pm Friday with Funeral 11am Saturday (both at Manasota Christian Chapel) 1450 45th Avenue Drive West Bradenton, Florida 34207. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.

