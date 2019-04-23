Lionel Jerome "Jerry" Bradley Jr. Lionel Jerome "Jerry" Bradley, Jr., 81, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away April 19, 2019. He was born in Pontiac, MI and he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1986 from Clarkston, MI. Jerry retired from General Motors where he was a design manager. He attended the 7th National Convention at Atlanta and was Vice Chairman for six years of Clarkston Rotary. He was a Grand Knight, Pope John, III, Faithful Navigator 4th Degree, elected one of the five outstanding local Presidents in Michigan. He was an active member of Elks 2149 and a life member of Elks 1511. He loved golf, worked with Florida State Golf Association for two years, he was a member of the Imperial Lake Golf Association and he worked on 15 State PGA Golf Tournaments. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol; sons, Jerome Keith (Eileen) Bradley of Las Vegas, NV, Robert Alan (Earlene) Bradley of Ohatchee, AL; daughter, Susan Eileen (Ed) Gocher of Bradenton, FL; brothers, John and Tom Bradley; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 23, 2019