49, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on March 17, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, March 22, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are 1PM on Saturday, March 23, at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Jenkins.
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 21, 2019