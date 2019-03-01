Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Marga Boerner Mineo. View Sign

On February 21, 2019, Lisa Boerner Mineo passed away at Brookdale Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, Florida, losing her long fought battle with cancer. Throughout her life, Lisa was known as a strong beautiful soul who was a deeply loved mother of two boys, a highly valued software quality engineer, and generous friend to many at work and home. Everyone could always count on Lisa for a smile, a laugh, a meal, and a loving place to stay when necessary. Lisa Boerner was born on June 14, 1967 in West Babylon, New York to Marga and John Boerner. She attended John F. Kennedy Elementary School followed by West Babylon Junior High and High Schools, graduating in 1985. Lisa attended the New York Institute of Technology where she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1989. Always striving to continually improve herself and with her natural love of learning, Lisa later earned a second bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of South Florida. Her academic pursuits paid off with her professional growth as a computer engineer earning her coveted positions at many well respected institutions including Computer Associates, Arthur Andersen and Vertex where she specialized in International Corporate Tax Software. Her love of learning and career were second only to the love she had for her boys. Lisa married Frank Mineo in 1992 and had two sons, Frank Jr. born in 1994 followed by Mark born in 2001. While the marriage ended in 2007, her boys were a constant source of pride for her and she devoted herself to them. She worked hard raising and supporting them while making her home warm and inviting for friends and family. Lisa had a passion for cooking and was renowned for her pasta and red sauce, which she made on special occasions. Lisa often had impromptu parties where she'd be hard at work cooking as guests arrived. The meal and the friendship is what mattered most to her - not the formalities. Life took an unexpected turn in 2009 when Lisa was diagnosed with Central Nervous System Lymphoma. Family, friends and colleagues were all devastated by the news. With the help of Moffitt Cancer Center and aggressive treatments, Lisa fought the disease and against all odds was declared cancer free. Soon after, Lisa met and fell in love with Gary McCullough who became her constant companion and life partner. Lisa and Gary, both cancer survivors, were able to embrace their combined love of the beach by visiting many destinations in Florida including the Keys, St. Petersburg and Tampa and closer to home participated weekly in the Venice Beach's drum circle. Lisa's happy place was definitely the beach but she and Gary also had found a spiritual happy place in church. Lisa, even toward the end, found constant comfort in the bible and her faith. Unfortunately, 2016 brought devastating news that Lisa's cancer had returned and even more devastating was the fact that treatments that had worked previously weren't responding. Having lost Gary earlier to cancer, Lisa continued to fight with her family by her side, finding solace in her faith. With her declining health, Lisa lived her remaining days in a wonderful loving environment under the care of Brookdale Palmer Ranch and Tidewell Hospice. Lisa is survived by her two sons, Frankie and Mark Mineo, and her brother Peer Boerner. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to either Moffitt Cancer Center (

