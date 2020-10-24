1/1
Lisa Massaro
1962 - 2020
August 17, 1962 - October 16, 2020
Parrish, Florida - Lisa C. Massaro, 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 16, 2020 in Parrish, FL after a courageous nine-year battle with ALS. In her final years Lisa taught those fortunate to be around her the meaning of resilience, perseverance, and determination as she battled her disease with dignity, grace and her ever witty humor.
Lisa was born on August 17, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York to Ann and Nick Faraone. After graduation from Our Lady of Perpetual Help High School in 1980, Lisa moved to upstate New York near the family's summer home and began her studies to be a nurse. It was during those summers spent in the Catskills that Lisa met the love of her life, John Massaro. Lisa and John married in 1984 and had two sons.
Lisa was a wonderful mother supportive of her children's every endeavor. She enjoyed cheering on her son's at sporting events. For a decade she dedicated considerable time to the Cairo Little League benefitting 300 children annually. Lisa also volunteered at the Cairo Elementary School and for the Boy Scouts. Lisa was one of those mom's that her son's friends enjoyed visiting and many looked up to as a second mom. She mentored many of those friends throughout their lives.
After earning her Associates in Science and Nursing degree from Columbia Greene Community College Lisa began her career as a Registered Nurse at the Albany Medical Center working in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit. She moved to Florida in 2007 and continued her delivery of exemplary care to her patients working as a Charge Nurse in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit of Blake Medical Center.
Lisa found great joy in the simple pleasures. She loved going on drives with John to discover new places, times spent boating and watching sunsets together. She was incredibly proud of her sons and the men they've become. As 'Grammie' she taught her grandchildren some of her favorite recipes, the meaning of a good hug and a giggle, and to be true to themselves. Lisa found comfort in the companionship of her dog Flex who slept by her side every night for the entirety of her battle.
Lisa is predeceased by her father Nick Faraone. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years John Massaro of Parrish, FL; her sons John Massaro of Round Top, NY and Christopher (Cristel) Massaro of Sarasota, FL; her beloved grandchildren Adrianna Massaro, Giovanna Massaro, and Caleb Morin Massaro; her mother Ann Faraone; her brother Nick Faraone (Janet); and many dear cousins and beloved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27th at 10:30am at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 12001 69th Street East, Parrish, FL 34219. A private interment will take place on October 30th at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Catskill, NY.
The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for the care and guidance provided to Lisa and her family. Special thanks to Lisa's cousin Teresa Bowie who has always been available to assist at a moment's notice.
Memorial contributions in Lisa's memory may be made to The ALS Association Florida Chapter, Inc., 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619 or to Sacred Heart Church (for local families in need), Attn. Fr. Steve, 36 Church Street, Cairo, NY 12413. Mass cards may be sent to John Massaro, 15219 27th Court East, Parrish, FL 34219.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church
OCT
30
Interment
St. Patrick's Cemetery
