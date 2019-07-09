Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Charles Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Charles Carlson Lloyd Charles Carlson, lovingly known as "Bud" by family and friends, entered into his Lord's presence on July 4, 2019. Bud was born on May 26, 1943 in Sault Ste Marie, MI. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he was a member of the Manatee County Sheriff's department before starting his own business, Eagle Fire & Security. Bud was a member of Masonic Lodge #10, Kiwanis, and BNI. Bud is predeceased by his son, Michael and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia; two brothers, Gerald (Stella) and Robert (Melissa); a son, Bobby (Lynn) and a daughter, Connie (Carl); and five grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-8PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Services will be 10AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel with interment taking place immediately following at Mansion Memorial Park located in Ellenton, FL. Flower arrangements are entrusted to Flowers by Edie or Memorial donations may be given to Kirby Stewart American Legion Post 24, the or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Condolences may be made to www.brown

