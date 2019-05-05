Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Robert Chapman. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd R. Chapman, 66, of Parrish, died Easter Sunday, peacefully at home and with a heart full of love for family and friends. Born in Munich, Germany, Jan. 12, 1953, during a visit in Germany, Lloyd’s family returned to Connecticut, then migrated to New Castle, Pa., where it lived until 1966, when it moved to Bradenton. After junior and senior high schools, Lloyd studied nursing at Manatee Junior College, becoming an RN in 1973. His medical career began at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and soon moved into nursing administration and, eventually, hospital administration in Orlando and at Lake Hospital Systems near Cleveland. Lloyd went on to operate, develop and coordinate mergers and acquisitions of assisted living facilities, as well as to develop and broker acquisitions of other developments. While his work was primarily in Florida and Ohio earlier in life, he later participated in development and acquisitions throughout the country. Lloyd served on various medical, hospital and assisted living boards, primarily advising on care for the elderly. Lloyd was brilliant, versatile and enormously kind. He delighted in time spent with family and people everywhere business or pleasure took him. He loved to indulge his passions for cars, boats, sporting events and keeping a beautiful home. More recently, he and his wife, Susan, traveled coast to coast in an RV. Lloyd was preceded in death by his mother, Lieselotte “Lelo” Antoinette Watts. He is survived by his wife, Susan Miller Chapman of Parrish; his father, Lloyd D. Chapman of Bradenton; his siblings, Regis Chapman (Dianne Chapman) of Richmond, Va.; Tristan Chapman (Donna Chapman) of Fort Myers; Terry Chapman (Robert Holmes) of Bradenton; his children, Christopher Chapman (Alicia Chapman) of Tampa; Robert Chapman (Joanna Chapman) of Tampa; Lauren Chapman (Crystal Garnett) of Davis, Calif.; and Ryan Chapman of Bradenton; as well as five grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews, and many extended-family members. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17th at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tidewell Hospice (



