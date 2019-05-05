Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ensley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Ensley Lois Ensley, 85, of Sylva, N.C. formerly of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on March 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Lois was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Bradenton and the East Sylva Baptist Church in Sylva, N.C. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, of 65 years. She is survived by her three children: daughter, Donna Anderson (Robert), their children, Robert and his son, Austin, Eric (Teresa) and their children, Juliana and Ryan. Daughter, Kathy A. Ensley and her sons, Chris Mahoney (Katie) and their children, Mallorie and Elise, and Zachary Djimas (Eleene Murphy), and their sons, Devon and Dylan. Son, Randy Ensley (JoAnn) and their children, Jonathan (Amber) their daughter, Elizabeth, and Chelsey Ensley and her daughter, Chloe. She was the greatest mom, "Nana", sister and friend you could ever have. Services were held at East Sylva Baptist Church.

