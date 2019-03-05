Lonnie Carrol Pierce, 83, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Samoset, FL, to Lonnie Coy & Lena Mae Pierce. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retiree of Manatee County Government Utilities. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers. He is survived by his caregiver and niece, Shirley A. Walker, and his nephew, Randy Gillis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Interment will follow at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton. Condolences may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 5, 2019