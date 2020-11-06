1/1
Lore Marifjeren Morgret
1931 - 2020
October 18, 1931 - October 31, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Lore M. Morgret, 89, passed away on October 31, 2020. Lore was born in Goppingen, Germany on October 18, 1931. She met Larry Marifjeren while he was stationed there. They fell in love and she migrated to the United States. After getting married, they settled in Seattle, Washington and eventually moved to San Jose, California. After Larry's passing, and retiring as a dental assistant. She moved to Bradenton, Florida and met Charles Morgret and got married. She always said, "Charlie not only gave her another beautiful family, but also taught her how to play Bridge." She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Karoline Zehnder, her sister, Trudle in Germany, and her son, Donald Marifjeren (Richmond, KY). She is survived by son, David Marifjeren (Bradenton, FL), grandson, Daniel Marifjeren (Charleston, SC), brother, Werner and family in Germany, and the Morgret Family. There will be a small family Service on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
Skyway Memorial Gardens
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
5200 Us Highway 19
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4543
