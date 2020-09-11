1/1
Parrish, Florida - Lori Hilton passed away on September 7, 2020. Born on June 5, 1958 in Bradenton, Florida. She is preceded in death by her father, George 'Bud' Williams Jr., and her two brothers; George 'Frank' Williams III and Glen Williams. She is survived by her mother, Etta Williams, sister, Dawn Williams, daughter, Amy (Charles) Newberry, two grandsons, one great-grandson, multiple nieces and nephews and many friends.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
