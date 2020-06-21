Loring “Buck” Warner Durrance went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020 in Acworth, GA. He was born on May 8, 1956 at Bradenton General Hospital and was descendant of William Augustus Durrance (1872-1918), architect of the Old Miakka United Methodist Church. Buck was a 4th generation born in Manatee county and a Baptist. He attended Palmetto High School where he was senior class president in 1974 and participated in varsity football, baseball and track. Buck moved to Acworth, GA. In the late 1980’s where he worked in construction as a licensed superintendent of utilities. He was the middle of three sons born to Laddie and Julia (Moore) Durrance of Palmetto, FL. He was preceded in death by his father Laddie and his older brother Buddy. Survivors include his mother Julia Durrance, brother Hank (Susie) Durrance (Palmetto, FL.), wife Chevelle, son Trent, daughter Savannah (Justin) Goss and granddaughter Isabelle Goss of Acworth, GA. A Memorial Service will be held in Acworth, GA at a later date with no local service due to COVID.



