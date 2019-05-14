Lorraine P. Tracy Lorraine P. Tracy, 76, Ellenton, FL, died May 9, 2019. Born in Jamestown, NY she moved to Manatee County in 2003 from Falconer, NY. She worked for the Falconer Fire Department, was a member of the American Legion Post 638 in Falconer, NY and she was with the Little League Baseball organization for 33 years. After moving to Florida she and James resided for 16 years in Colony Cove Mobile Home Community and held many positions in many clubs. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James and her sister, Joann Hall. Graveside Services will be 11AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 14, 2019