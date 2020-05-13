LouAnn Cluckey
LouAnn Cluckey LouAnn Cluckey, 80, of Ellenton, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020 while at Tidewell Hospice in Ellenton. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Addis Cluckey, her parents, Martin and Agatha (Yackee) Dekreon and her brother, Robert Dekreon. She is survived by her children; Robert and Lorri Cluckey, Chris and Jodi (Cluckey) Harrigan, Michael and Tara (Cluckey) Rogalin and Harry Jr., and Shannon (Cluckey) LaBree, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters; JoElaine (Dekreon) Schimming, Carol (Dekreon) Despones and Bernard and Sandra (Dekreon) Bihn and many nieces and nephews. She was employed in the Manatee County school system for over 30 years. A small private Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mansion Memorial Cemetery for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hos- pice, Tidewellhospice. org, or checks made payable to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. She will be missed dearly by those who love her and all whose lives she touched along the way. Rest In Peace beautiful angel.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
At Funeral Home
MAY
13
Burial
Mansion Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Love you so much mom!!! ❤❤
Beautiful angel!!
Tara Rogalin
