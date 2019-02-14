42, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on February 7, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, February 15, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday, February 16, at Bible Baptist Church, 1720 6th Ave W, Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2019