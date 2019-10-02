Louis James Murphy Louis James Murphy, 75, of Athens, Tennessee, formerly of Palmetto, FL, passed away September 23, 2019. Louis was former owner of Palmetto Lawn Mower, Sales & Service and was a retired Captain with the North River Fire Dept, where he served for 25 years. Preceded in death by his second wife, Sally Marie Murphy, and daughter, Lisa Murphy Hess, he is survived by daughters, Lori Murphy Skaggs, Elizabeth Murphy Conrad (Patrick), Kristina Murphy Whightsel (Chris), all of Palmetto, FL, six grandchildren, his sister, Barbara Pierce of Myakka City, FL, a niece and nephew, and first wife, Sally Ann Murphy of Palmetto, FL. No arrangements have been set at this time. For more information go to www.companionfunerals.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 2, 2019