LOUIS WILLIAM (LOU) ABES 76, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on February 17, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Lou was born in Butler, Pennsylvania to Abram and Celma Abes. He graduated from Butler High School and Salem College, Salem, West Virginia. He worked in technology sales for Monroe Calculators, Victor Technologies, and MCI before moving to Florida. Lou was active in the Bellbrook (Ohio) Optimist Club and was a member of the planning committee for the annual Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook, Ohio for several years. In Bradenton, he was employed by the Manatee County Sheriff for 8 years. Lou is survived by his wife, Carol Sue of Bradenton, Florida; his son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Victoria Abes, of Ft. Myers, Florida; and his daughter, Carrie Abes of Cape Coral, Florida. Lou is also survived by his grandsons, Charlie and Max. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at O'Bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar in Bradenton, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to Manatee County EMS Auxiliary, 2101 47th Terrace East, Bradenton, Florida 34203. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Manatee County EMS, the telecommunicators of Manatee County 911, and the wonderful ICU Staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Sound Choice Cremation & Burials are handling Mr. Abes arrangements. www.SoundChoiceCremation.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 3, 2019