Louise Brown
1934 - 2020
February 12, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Louise Brown (Wolfe), passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 and was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. Louise was born in Trazewell, Tennessee on February 12, 1934 to the late Robert and Dicey Wolfe. She lived her early years in Monroe, Michigan and later moved to Bradenton, FL where she attended Manatee High School. Louise was a devoted and caring mother who had a strong faith in the Lord. She enjoyed gardening and loved cats. Louise was a beautiful person, both inside and out.
Louise is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dicey Wolfe; her brother, James O. Wolfe; her former husband, Walter Brown; and her son, David (Linda) Brown. She is survived by her sisters; Anne Dunsmore and Bobbie Barton; her son, Steve (Pam) Brown; her five grandchildren; Leigh Wilson, Robert Garman III, Jason Brown, Christina Talford, Stevie Brown and her great-grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
