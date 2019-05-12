Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise "Lulu" Gremley. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Service 11:00 AM Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise “Lulu” Gremley. Artist, World Traveler, Gourmet Cook, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother. Born in 1930 in Chicago, she received a bachelor's & master’s degree in education from University of Illinois and then married Richard G. Gremley. Her warm heart took her and the family to Florida to escape the cold weather of Chicago. Lulu’s love for travel dates back to the era of the four prop Air France 14-hour flights from New York to Paris in the 1950s. Even after her husband Richard and travel partner of 40 years passed Lulu continued to explore the world. She would mix her artistic spirit with travel by going to artist colonies in Italy, France, Colorado, North Carolina & New York for months at a time. Her love of art was only exceeded by her love for her family. She is survived by three sons, Richard, Kurt, and Chris; three daughters-in-law, Karla, Ginny, and Nancy; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Jared; and one great-grandson, Harrison. Lulu passed peacefully in the arms of her youngest son at 89 on May 4, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on May 18th at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, where family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 am with a reception at Mar Vista Restaurant on Longboat Key starting at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be given at



