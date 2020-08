Louise VestAugust 20, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Louise Vest, "Weesie," of Bradenton, FL passed away August 20, 2020. She was born in Bluefield, WV. She was married for 55 years to the late Paul Vest. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is loved and will be missed, Thank you to Tidewell Hospice for taking such excellent care of her. www.griffithcline.com