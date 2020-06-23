Louverna G. Cox, affectionally known as “Ms. Lou” passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in West Virginia and had been a resident of Marianna, FL for 2 months, coming from Bradenton, FL where she had spent most of her life as a CNA for Freedom Village. Ms. Lou enjoyed gardening, spending time in her flowerbeds and going on cruises with friends. Her love for people was tremendous and was recognized when Ms. Lou was named “Hero of the Week” by Bay News 9 in Manatee County, Fl for volunteering her time as a Crossing Guard to ensure the children in her community made it to school safely. She was preceded in death by her parents; Leslie Perry and Geneva Mick Perry; husband, Carol “Dutch” S. Cox and one son, Terry Cox. Ms. Lou is survived by her children, Robert Cox of Bradenton, FL, Carol Houghton of Marianna, FL, and Beulah Brown of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Carissa Cox, James Brown, Cory Brown, Lisa Huff, James Huff, and Christopher Huff; great-grandchildren, Trae Perkins, Joanna Collins, Alexus Hunt, Garrett Brown, Samantha Grizley, Aiden Brown, and Gracie Brown; one great-great grandchild, Bella Perkins. She is also survived by an adopted grandson, Miguel Mireles Jr., lifelong best friend, Myrtle Coker, and two cruise buddies, Karen and Pat. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Bradenton, FL. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.