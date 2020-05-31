Lualben (Lu) Irving Files Lualben "Lu" Irving Files 82, of Bradenton, FL passed away May 25, 2020. He was born June 10, 1937 to Alfred M. and Thelma (Bailey) Files. He is survived by wife of 62 years, Betty G. Files; son, Troy (Brian Clark); daughter, Tammy (Kevin Powers) and four grandchildren; Bailey, Hannah, Connor and Logan Powers. Lu was born in East Weymouth, MA and later moved to Orlando, FL, where he met his wife Betty. Lu served four years in the United States Marine Corps. In 1963 they moved to Manatee County. Lu began a career in sales, working for McKesson & Robbins, and Brown & Biglow. He started his own business, Advertising Specialties and Promotions (ASAP!). He won the small business of the year award in 2004. He supported Manatee High School football, setting the standard for the Friday Night Press Box. Lu also enjoyed fishing and volunteering within the community. He was a lifetime member and past president of Kiwanis Club of Bradenton. Lu was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he was involved in many activities. After moving to Braden Castle in 2012, he became a member of the Manatee United Methodist Church where he continued to enjoy the fellowship of many friends. He volunteered extensively with the American Cancer Society, the Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, Southeastern Guide Dogs Association, Leadership Manatee, and Boy Scouts of America. As a prominent member of the community, Lu was selected to carry the Olympic torch through Manatee County for the 1996 Olympics Torch Relay. After fighting a ten-year battle, Lu succumbed to the effects of Alzheimer's disease. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2020.