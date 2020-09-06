Lucille Marineau
January 11, 1923 - August 15, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Lucille was born January 11, 1923 in Manchester, NH. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great - grandmother and friend. She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Marineau and her daughter, Janice L. Zukowski. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Robitaille; son, David (Betty) Marineau; son-in-law, Gregory Zukowski; grandchildren: Lynn (Gerardo) Garcia, Matthew (Ana) Robitaille, Andrew Robitaille, Jason (Colleen) Marineau, Derek Marineau and great-grandchildren: Samuel Garcia and Camila Garcia.
No Services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.