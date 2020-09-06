1/
Lucille Marineau
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Marineau
January 11, 1923 - August 15, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Lucille was born January 11, 1923 in Manchester, NH. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great - grandmother and friend. She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Marineau and her daughter, Janice L. Zukowski. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Robitaille; son, David (Betty) Marineau; son-in-law, Gregory Zukowski; grandchildren: Lynn (Gerardo) Garcia, Matthew (Ana) Robitaille, Andrew Robitaille, Jason (Colleen) Marineau, Derek Marineau and great-grandchildren: Samuel Garcia and Camila Garcia.
No Services are scheduled at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved