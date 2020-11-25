1/1
Lucille Sandhoff
1930 - 2020
Lucille Sandhoff
April 4, 1930 - November 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Lucille B. Sandhoff, Luci, passed away after an extended illness on November 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Luci prayed that each and everyday she could be a blessing to someone. Sure enough, she felt that God opened doors for her and answered her prayers. She loved sunset boating trips with Bill and their many great friends. She loved to dance and now she is twirling with Bill to one of their favorite songs. Her family was the joy in her life and she loved to make wonderful memories. Luci worked at many professions in her life, including, driving a dump truck, Computer Key Punch Operator at Manatee Junior College, Sales Person in Real Estate and for many years worked with her husband, the late Bill Sandhoff Jr., at Sandhoff Construction. She was an active volunteer with her church, PTA and Cub Scouts,
She is survived by her three children; Bill Sandhoff III (Ginger), Don Sandhoff (Sue) and Janet Mixon (Dean). Grandchildren; Christy France (Doug), John Sandhoff (Amber), David Sandhoff (SoRelle), Carl Sandhoff (Leanne), Kim Nelson (Chris), Ray Sandhoff (Mara), Rick Permuy (Melissa), Julie Busa (Heath), Kaycee Huber, Lori Mixon, and AJ May (Lindsay), She also had twenty-one great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 5:30PM at the Pavilion at Mixon Farms. 2525 27th St E., Bradenton, FL 34208. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tidewell Hospice 3355 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
the Pavilion at Mixon Farms
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
Lucy was a great neighbor and caring friend. She was a dedicated contributor to Lakebridge and we will all miss her very much. She was a joy to be with. Sharon and George Shoemaker.


Sharon Shoemaker
Friend
