Lula Mae Craig Watson, 99, died on July 1, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. She was born in Tampa, FL to Willie Mae Simms Craig and John Andrew Craig. She is predeceased by her husband of 79 years, Carl Watson, her parents, and five of her sisters: Meda Craig McCarty, Jewel Craig Mathis, Katherine Craig Tucker, Helen Craig Rickman and Lottie Craig Watson. Lula is survived by her three children: Joyce Watson Kotecki (Leon) of Palmetto, Carey A. Watson of Custer, SD, and Deanna Watson Paris of Palmetto. She also leaves five grandchildren: Richard Hyatt, Sheryl Watson, Dena James, Julie McNaughton (Joe), Jake Paris (Erin), 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two of her sisters: Ollie Craig Rodriguez, and Gladys Craig Kilpatrick, both of Bradenton; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Lula was a lifelong resident of Palmetto, FL and a descendent of the Craig family that established the Craig Sugar Mill on U.S. 301 west of Ellenton. An historical marker designates the site of the mill where the old stone chimney still stands. She was a quintessential homemaker and seamstress. After her children were grown, she worked at The Cotton Shop, Helen Brown Fashions and The Fashion Leaf in Palmetto in the 1970-80s. Lula was a loving Christian woman whose earthly life was focused on her family. Her home was a welcoming hub for extended family, friends and neighbors. Holidays at the Watsons’ were a special event where all were invited. Lula had a gentle soul and generous nature and was very protective of her family. Her wisdom, loyalty and integrity earned the respect and admiration from all who knew her. She lived a life that was defined by self-sacrifice and humility. Loving memories mark the legacy of a life well lived. Lula’s light will shine forever in her heavenly home with our Lord. A private service for family will be held at the Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Palmetto, 330 – 11th Ave. West, Palmetto, FL 34221 or to the Palmetto Historical Commission, 515 – 10th Ave. West, Palmetto, FL 34221.



