Lynda D. Stinson-Davis 1947- 2019 Lynda D. Stinson, passed away May 30th, 2019 at 72, in Bradenton, FL, USA. She was born on May 20th, 1947 in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, CA.She was pre- deceased by her mother, Emily E. (Brown) Foley-Myers and her father, Burlen M. Foley of Nova Scotia, and her husband, William G. Davis, of Illinois USA. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Cherie Stinson and husband, Joseph Skeir of Toronto, CA. and her pride and Joy Lady Penelope, her faithful canine companion. She worked for the Canadian Federal Government for 30 years as a Senior Leasing officer, and then fulfilled her dream to live in Florida for retirement. After retirement she worked for CS & L CPA firm, Palmetto Police Dept, Horizon Bank, Lido Beach Club, Habitat for Humanity and faithfully represented her fellow neighbors on her residential board from 2005 until 2012. As a single loving Mother, her dedication and strength for her daughter will never be forgotten. Her beautiful smile and spit fire nature would light up a room. "Good show" she would said, and Mom it certainly was. Rest in Peace, we will miss you deeply. A small gathering and Celebration of Life will be held June 6th, 2019 from 4 - 6PM at Anna Maria Oyster House 6906 14th St. W, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 5, 2019