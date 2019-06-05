Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda D. Stinson-Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynda D. Stinson-Davis 1947- 2019 Lynda D. Stinson, passed away May 30th, 2019 at 72, in Bradenton, FL, USA. She was born on May 20th, 1947 in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, CA.She was pre- deceased by her mother, Emily E. (Brown) Foley-Myers and her father, Burlen M. Foley of Nova Scotia, and her husband, William G. Davis, of Illinois USA. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Cherie Stinson and husband, Joseph Skeir of Toronto, CA. and her pride and Joy Lady Penelope, her faithful canine companion. She worked for the Canadian Federal Government for 30 years as a Senior Leasing officer, and then fulfilled her dream to live in Florida for retirement. After retirement she worked for CS & L CPA firm, Palmetto Police Dept, Horizon Bank, Lido Beach Club, Habitat for Humanity and faithfully represented her fellow neighbors on her residential board from 2005 until 2012. As a single loving Mother, her dedication and strength for her daughter will never be forgotten. Her beautiful smile and spit fire nature would light up a room. "Good show" she would said, and Mom it certainly was. Rest in Peace, we will miss you deeply. A small gathering and Celebration of Life will be held June 6th, 2019 from 4 - 6PM at Anna Maria Oyster House 6906 14th St. W, Bradenton, Florida.

Lynda D. Stinson-Davis 1947- 2019 Lynda D. Stinson, passed away May 30th, 2019 at 72, in Bradenton, FL, USA. She was born on May 20th, 1947 in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, CA.She was pre- deceased by her mother, Emily E. (Brown) Foley-Myers and her father, Burlen M. Foley of Nova Scotia, and her husband, William G. Davis, of Illinois USA. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Cherie Stinson and husband, Joseph Skeir of Toronto, CA. and her pride and Joy Lady Penelope, her faithful canine companion. She worked for the Canadian Federal Government for 30 years as a Senior Leasing officer, and then fulfilled her dream to live in Florida for retirement. After retirement she worked for CS & L CPA firm, Palmetto Police Dept, Horizon Bank, Lido Beach Club, Habitat for Humanity and faithfully represented her fellow neighbors on her residential board from 2005 until 2012. As a single loving Mother, her dedication and strength for her daughter will never be forgotten. Her beautiful smile and spit fire nature would light up a room. "Good show" she would said, and Mom it certainly was. Rest in Peace, we will miss you deeply. A small gathering and Celebration of Life will be held June 6th, 2019 from 4 - 6PM at Anna Maria Oyster House 6906 14th St. W, Bradenton, Florida. Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close